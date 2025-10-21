Gayle King Dishes on Divisive Star Sat Next to Her on Flight
CBS Mornings host and occasional astronaut Gayle King has started a fiery debate in her Instagram comments after sharing a photo of her sitting with Fox News firebrand Jesse Watters. King posted a picture of the pair, who found themselves seated next to each other on a flight. “Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King wrote. She then noted, “a good time was had by all!,” and added she was saving Watters’ number. Watters, who has more followers than King, has not shared the photo to his Instagram at time of publication. Comments on the post included “unfollowed,” “so out of touch” and “you might be good at reading that teleprompter but reading the room is not a skill you possess!” In 2019, Watters confused King with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. King, 70, sparked headlines this year after attending the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her best friend Oprah Winfrey. King also joined Sanchez when she went to space in Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket for 11 minutes in May, joined by Katy Perry among others, later saying everyone should take trips into space.