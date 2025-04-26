Cheat Sheet
Gayle King Is Ready to Go Back to Space—Blue Origin Backlash Be Damned

Catherine Bouris
Published 04.26.25 1:40AM EDT 
Gayle King
Gayle King is not one to let harsh words online get her down. The television personality and Oprah’s BFF is focusing on the positives of her recent trip to space with Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and the rest of the Blue Origin crew. King told The Hollywood Reporter at the TIME 100 Gala Thursday night, “I’m not even focusing on backlash. What I know is that we did something that was incredible.” She continued, ”All of us feel proud and brave of what we did, and I know the difference it’s making for young women and girls and even some boys. So, I’m not focusing on negativity.” As for whether she’s eager to return to space, despite many critics decrying the trip as gluttonous, wasteful, and an example of rich women showing off, she said that while she wasn’t going back any time soon, she’s “definitely open to it.”

USDA Rolls Back Biden-Era Plans to Limit Salmonella in Raw Poultry
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 04.26.25 1:21AM EDT 
Chickens are displayed for sale in the meat department of a grocery store in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chickens are displayed for sale in the meat department of a grocery store in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

The Agriculture Department has scrapped a Biden-era proposal to limit salmonella in raw chicken and turkey products, saying it would be an “overwhelming burden” on small producers. Food safety experts are crying fowl over the decision—“The message they seem to be sending to consumers is: you’re on your own,” said Brian Ronholm of Consumer Reports. The policy, which had yet to come into effect, would have blocked the sale of meat contaminated with the bacteria that makes 1.3 million Americans sick each year. The National Chicken Council crowed about the cost of the measure, calling it “legally unsound,” but consumer advocates argue they just couldn’t be bothered to impose the rule. “It was just an effort they weren’t willing to make,” Sarah Sorscher from the Center for Science in the Public Interest said. The USDA insists the move will have no impact on food safety. Guess we’ll all just have to wing it.

’2001’ and ‘Star Wars’ VFX Trailblazer Bruce Logan Dies at 78
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 04.25.25 11:16PM EDT 
Bruce Logan
Bruce Logan Film Courage/Youtube

Bruce Logan, the British-born visual effects innovator behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, has died at 78. Logan passed away on April 10 in Los Angeles after a short illness, his family has confirmed. “Before CGI ruled the screen, there were visionaries who lit the future by hand,” Logan’s daughter, Mary Grace Logan, wrote in tribute to her father on Instagram. “My dad didn’t just work on movies—he made magic. A rebel with a camera, a pioneer with a story, and my personal hero.” A self-taught animator, Logan was hired at 19 to help create the ground-breaking visuals for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 and later played around with napalm while creating the infamous Death Star explosion in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Logan worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, served as the cinematographer for Tron, and shot cult-classics like Airplane! and Firefox. The two-time Emmy winner leaves behind a significant legacy in cinema.

Trump Spends Workday Raging at NFL Draft
William Vaillancourt
Updated 04.25.25 8:32PM EDT 
Published 04.25.25 8:29PM EDT 
Donald Trump
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump, while en route to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, seemed to be more focused on football. The president criticized NFL team owners on Truth Social for opting against drafting former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame receiver Deion Sanders, in the first round Thursday. “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” wrote Trump, whose apparent grudge against the league goes back decades and includes several unsuccessful attempts at buying a team. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.” Sanders should be drafted “immediately,” Trump added. Sanders, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was still available in the second round as of publication. The 23-year-old was the Big 12 offensive player of the year last season. And clearly a favorite of the current president’s.

FBI Investigates Surge in Laser Strikes Near Washington Airports
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.25.25 6:37PM EDT 
Laser is pointed at aircraft.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a “dramatic increase” in laser strikes targeting aircraft cockpits at Washington State airports. According to the agency, “Pilots landing at the airports have experienced a laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft” while on approach to land, especially at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Spokane International Airport. In March, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded 43 laser incidents in Washington, according to TheStreet. The FBI said it doesn’t believe the incidents in Seattle and Spokane are connected and suspects that multiple individuals are behind the laser strikes. Police on April 18 arrested a 45-year-old man near the Spokane airport after he allegedly struck a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) helicopter with an “intense green laser.” Lasers can distract or momentarily blind pilots during landing, endangering the crew, passengers, and citizens in the local area, the FBI said. They can also inflict eye injuries, with the FAA recording 328 incidents of pilots who suffered eye damage due to laser strikes since 2010. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

NFL Player’s Mom Dies Moments After Learning He Was Drafted By the Pittsburgh Steelers
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.25.25 5:11PM EDT 
Derrick Harmon
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

A football player’s mom died shortly after he was drafted into the NFL. After Derrick Harmon was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the defensive tackle sped to the hospital to tell his mother, Tiffany Saine, the good news. She passed away shortly afterwards, according to Gerry Dulac, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Saine’s health had been struggling for several years, after she suffered a stroke in 2022 that left her paralyzed on one side. Before rushing off to the hospital, Harmon told reporters that being drafted was “a little bittersweet. My mom wasn’t with me. She’s at the hospital right now on life support.” The defensive tackle, who played for Michigan State before transferring to the University of Oregon, reportedly had to cancel some of his pre-draft visits with NFL teams in recent weeks to stay by his mother’s side. But that didn’t stop him from getting drafted as the No. 21 overall pick. Harmon said of his mother, “She worked just as hard as me to get to this moment.”

‘Succession’ Star: Don’t Pay $1K to See Denzel on Broadway
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.25.25 11:33AM EDT 
Brian Cox
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Brian Cox scoffed at the high ticket prices audiences are paying to see Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway. According to Daily Mail, the Succession star made the comments during a talk at a London theater, where he said $1,000 a ticket is too high to see “Jake Gyllenhaal, who I hear is not particularly wonderful.” The British veteran theater and screen actor was less harsh about Washington’s performance, though he reportedly said, “I would like to direct him so you can get it right. Jake Gyllenhaal is another problem.” Cox called it a “shame” that “there’s too much money stuff involved in American theatre.” To be clear, “I’ve got nothing against Denzel Washington, good luck,” he added, without saying the same of Gyllenhaal. But “it’s the structure” of American theater “that’s not right,” he concluded.

Family Gives Update on Son of Ex-NBA Star After Crash
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.25.25 4:26PM EDT 
McDonalds High School All American Alijah Arenas shoots a free throw during the McDonalds Boys High School All American Game on April 1, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
McDonalds High School All American Alijah Arenas shoots a free throw during the McDonalds Boys High School All American Game on April 1, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alijah Arenas—the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas—has emerged from a coma and is showing “significant signs of progress” following a serious car accident in Los Angeles. His family announced Friday that Arenas had opened his eyes and was able to write words down. The 18-year-old was hospitalized after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a law enforcement source. “In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” according to a family statement. “In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” Arenas’ family expressed gratitude to an unidentified individual who they say pulled the teen from the burning Tesla Cybertruck following the crash. The 18-year-old recently led Chatsworth High School to the L.A. City Section Open Division championship game, and is currently ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s 2025 national recruiting rankings. His father, Gilbert Arenas, 43, played 11 seasons in the NBA and was a three-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards.

‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Knots Landing’ Actress Dies at 63
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.25.25 3:10PM EDT 
Lar Park Lincoln
Lar Park Lincoln Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Lar Park Lincoln, the celebrated actress who starred in Knots Landing and Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, has passed away at 63. Lincoln battled breast cancer for years before her death. She had a 45-year career and according to the Dallas-based company she founded, the Actors Audition Studios, “left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.” She was born in Dallas in 1961 and starred in a number of films and television shows throughout her life including Children of the Night, Heart of the City, Outlaws, and Highway to Heaven. Her big break came in 1987 when she was cast as Linda Fairgate in the CBS soap opera Knot’s Landing. She was passionate about helping young actors make their way in Hollywood and wrote the book Get Started, Not Scammed in 2008. Her late husband passed away from cancer at only 43 but she is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.

Trump Gets Bonkers Shoutout to Kick Off NFL Draft
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.25.25 3:33AM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 10:12PM EDT 
Clay Matthews speaks during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews gave a bonkers shoutout to President Donald Trump from the NFL Draft stage Thursday. The former all-star sent the audience into roaring cheers with the line, which he read off to start the televised proceedings. Matthews, who played with the Packers for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in 2022, trolled audiences by delivering a special “message” from the president. “I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?,” he began. “It says, ‘My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!’” Matthews’ comment prompted the crowd to erupt into cheers, and harkened back to the Chicago Bears and Packers’ long standing rivalry. The NFL Draft notably took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday, with the crowd seemingly full of Packers fans. Trump has a long history with the NFL, and in 2025, became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl game.

