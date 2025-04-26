Gayle King Is Ready to Go Back to Space—Blue Origin Backlash Be Damned
Gayle King is not one to let harsh words online get her down. The television personality and Oprah’s BFF is focusing on the positives of her recent trip to space with Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and the rest of the Blue Origin crew. King told The Hollywood Reporter at the TIME 100 Gala Thursday night, “I’m not even focusing on backlash. What I know is that we did something that was incredible.” She continued, ”All of us feel proud and brave of what we did, and I know the difference it’s making for young women and girls and even some boys. So, I’m not focusing on negativity.” As for whether she’s eager to return to space, despite many critics decrying the trip as gluttonous, wasteful, and an example of rich women showing off, she said that while she wasn’t going back any time soon, she’s “definitely open to it.”