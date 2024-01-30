Joe Manchin’s Wife Is Hospitalized After Alabama Car Crash

Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife was hospitalized Monday after a car crash in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gayle Conelly Manchin and her colleague Guy Land were taken to the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital after “another vehicle struck their car” on their way from the airport to their hotel, according to a statement from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Gayle Manchin is the federal co-chair of the ARC, which provides economic development assistance to people in the Appalachian region. Land works with her as the congressional liaison specialist. The two had traveled to Birmingham to attend a grant workshop.

In a statement, the West Virginia Democrat said his wife “remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures.” No information has been provided about Land’s condition, but the ARC said in a statement that both “are receiving excellent medical care and remain at a UAB facility as they recover.”

In November, the senator said he would not seek re-election, leading to speculation that the centrist was planning a presidential run in 2024 on a No Labels ticket. Manchin has said he can “absolutely” see himself as president and has been privately floating himself as an alternative to President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, according to CNN.