Gaza Death Toll Reaches 2,670, 9,600 Wounded, Health Ministry Says
At least 2,670 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said Sunday—more than half of those killed (52%) were women and children. 357 people were killed and some 1,000 injured in the past 24 hours, the Ministry added, saying 9,600 Palestinians have been wounded in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ Oct 7. attacks, with 3,500 wounded. An estimated 120 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza. Israel says it has killed some 1,500 Hamas terrorists inside Israel. “Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies,” the AP reported.