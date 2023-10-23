Gaza Doctors Forced to Operate Without Morphine as Supplies Run Low: Report
‘NO JUSTIFICATION’
Patients requiring surgery in Gaza are being forced to undergo procedures without morphine and painkillers as essential supplies dwindle, according to CNN. Leo Cans, the head of mission in Jerusalem for Doctors Without Borders, told the outlet, “We currently have people being operated on without having morphine. It just happened to two kids.” He continued: “We have a lot of kids that are unfortunately among the wounded, and I was discussing with one of our surgeons, who received a 10-year-old yesterday, burnt on 60 percent of the body surface, and he didn’t end up having painkillers.” Cans said there was “no justification at all” to continue blocking “essential medicine” from reaching medical teams in Gaza. Even as it carries on intense bombardment of the besieged enclave, Israel has allowed more than 50 trucks carrying aid to cross into Gaza in recent days. But the supplies being allowed in are a “drop in the ocean” of what is needed, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.