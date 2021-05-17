Gaza’s Deadliest Day So Far: 42 Killed by Israeli Strikes
RELENTLESS VIOLENCE
At least 42 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Sunday, according to the Associated Press, then residents were awoken early Monday by some of the heaviest bombing seen so far in the conflict. Since the violence erupted a week ago, at least 188 Palestinians are reported to have been killed by hundreds of Israeli airstrikes. That death toll reportedly includes 55 children and well over 1,200 people injured. Meanwhile, eight have been killed in Israel by rockets launched from Gaza. Samir al-Khatib, an emergency worker in Gaza, said: “I have not seen this level of destruction through my 14 years of work... Not even in the 2014 war.” The Israeli military claimed its Monday morning airstrikes obliterated several miles of tunnels used by Palestinian militants, as well as the private homes of some Hamas commanders. Gaza authorities have not confirmed how many people were killed and injured in the latest strikes.