Gaza Health Ministry Airs Press Conference Behind Pile of Dead Bodies
HORRIFIC
The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza held a press conference with piles of dead bodies visible in the camera frame after a devastating blast at the hospital killed at least 500 people Tuesday. Speaking alongside other medical staff and a ministry official during the presser, which was broadcast live on Al-Jazeera, one doctor said: “We had been operating all day and I made the decision to sleep in the hospital. In the evening, after finishing a surgery we heard a loud screeching blast. When I stepped outside I saw piles of children’s bodies, some had been amputated… There were body parts and corpses everywhere in the halls of the hospital.” In another statement made among piles of corpses, a ministry official said that, “There are hundreds and hundreds killed and injured. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, in movies, in my imagination, or anything that the human mind can even comprehend,” adding that he saw “children’s limbs ripped off and decapitated” in the blast. While Hamas has accused Israeli forces of being responsible for the tragedy, the IDF has denied involvement, instead claiming a “failed rocket” launched from Gaza had hit the hospital.