COVID Outbreak at Connecticut Nursing Home Kills 8, Infects Dozens
DÉJÀ VU
Eight people have died after a coronavirus outbreak at a Connecticut nursing home that began early in October, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. Nearly 100 more residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the Geer Village Senior Community, a spokesperson said. The nursing home and rehabilitation center, which houses 70 seniors, has racked up 67 resident and 22 employee infections in the last month and a half. A nursing home official said that 48 residents and 21 staff have recovered so far. Of 89 total cases, they added, 87 people were fully vaccinated. All eight people who died had underlying health issues. “Despite the highly infectious nature of this disease, our employees were able to protect their residents, themselves, and their families through the initial peak of this pandemic,” Geer’s CEO, Kevin O’Connell, said in a statement. He added later: “We are saddened to see some in the Geer family become ill. We pray for their speedy recovery and continue to do everything in our power to minimize the risk across all our operations.”