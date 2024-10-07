GEICO Terminates Tesla Truck Owners’ Insurance Amid Safety Woes

GEICO informed some Tesla Cybertruck owners that it would not be renewing insurance for the monstrous electric vehicles, claiming the oft-recalled trucks are not up to their standards.

The sudden change in policy was first detailed by Robert Stevenson, a Tesla Cybertruck owner, who tweeted, “@GEICO said they can no longer insure my Cybertruck.”

“It makes no sense, as there are other, riskier cars out there,” he wrote in the since-deleted message, which was reposted to Reddit. “Let me know if you recommend any insurer for the truck. I have eight cars with an amazing record. I will be canceling my entire Geico policy!! Bye-bye!”

Stevenson included a copy of the letter from the insurance company, which stated that the “type of vehicle doesn’t meet our underwriting guidelines.”

The insurance company, however, later reversed course, insisting it would continue to provide personal auto coverage for owners of the electric truck.

“GEICO has coverage available nationwide for the Tesla Cybertruck,” a spokesperson told the Daily Beast on Monday.

Earlier this month, Tesla recalled more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to defective software delaying the rear camera feed.

Though there were no injuries reported over the defective software, the debacle marked the Cybertruck’s fifth recall since CEO Elon Musk rolled out the vehicle in Nov. 2023.

Past recalls, which include two on the same day back in June, have been issued due to to defective wipers, loose trim, and jammed accelerator pedals.