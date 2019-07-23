CHEAT SHEET

    Woman Who Accused Gen. John Hyten of Sexual Assault Testifies Before Senate Panel

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty

    The woman who accused Gen. John Hyten of sexual assault reportedly met with and answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, DefenseNews reports. Hyten, who was nominated to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in April, was accused by his former aide of unwanted sexual contact beginning in 2017. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations found “insufficient evidence” of Hyten committing misconduct, but Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told DefenseNews she thought the accuser was “very believable” after hearing her speak at the meeting. Duckworth also said Hyten is expected to testify before the committee next.

