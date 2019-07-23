Woman Who Accused Gen. John Hyten of Sexual Assault Testifies Before Senate Panel

Read it at Defense News
The woman who accused Gen. John Hyten of sexual assault reportedly met with and answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, DefenseNews reports. Hyten, who was nominated to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in April, was accused by his former aide of unwanted sexual contact beginning in 2017. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations found “insufficient evidence” of Hyten committing misconduct, but Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told DefenseNews she thought the accuser was “very believable” after hearing her speak at the meeting. Duckworth also said Hyten is expected to testify before the committee next.