Gen-Z Congressman Maxwell Frost Blasts DeSantis’ Agenda as ‘Fascism’
PULLING NO PUNCHES
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has turned the culture war dial to DEFCON 1, and Congress’ youngest member is hitting back. Maxwell Frost, a 26-year-old progressive who represents part of deep-blue Orlando, had harsh words for what he sees as authoritarianism in DeSantis’ raft of bills targeting the LGBT community and academic freedom from kindergarten to college. “We have to call it for what it is—he is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there's a word for that, and it's fascism, and we have to be honest about it,” Frost said. DeSantis’ recent policy proposals have included axing gender studies and diversity programs at state universities, banning the use of preferred pronouns in public schools, and extending his notorious “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s restriction on instruction about gender and sexual orientation through eighth grade. In the wake of a blowout midterm election, he has faced few obstacles to his aggressive agenda.