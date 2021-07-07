CHEAT SHEET
Gen Z Job Hunters Can Now Apply for Gigs on TikTok
A good TikTok just might land you a job. The company has launched a pilot program allowing users in the U.S. to apply for entry, associate, and senior level positions at various companies by tagging videos uploaded to the platform with the hashtag #TikTokResumes. Notable brands taking part in the temporary pilot program, which runs from July 7 to 31, include Target, Shopify, and Chipotle. In a statement, the company said it “believes there's an opportunity to bring more value to people’s experience with TikTok by enhancing the utility of the platform as a channel for recruitment.” Gen Z, which has faced uncertain job prospects in the midst of the pandemic, makes up a significant portion of the app’s user base.