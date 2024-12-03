Cheat Sheet
1
American Solo Traveler, 72, Feared Dead After ‘Man Overboard’ Cruise Incident
ALL AT SEA
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.03.24 10:46AM EST 
Published 12.03.24 10:41AM EST 
Ruby Princess
Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul/U.S. Coast Guard District 17

A 72-year-old American cruise passenger is feared dead in an apparent “man overboard” incident, according to authorities. The solo traveler was unaccounted for when the ship, the Ruby Princes, docked in San Francisco on Monday after a five-day voyage around Mexico. A frantic search ensued onboard but the man was not found, and attention shifted to the water. A spokesperson from the cruise ship told the New York Post: “Princess worked throughout the day with local authorities. CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success. Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident.” The U.S. Customs and Border Protection force took over the investigation after the ship returned to California, reports said. One Coast Guard official said: “What information we have to go off kind of does make it a little more difficult. Searching a wide area of the ocean takes a lot of time, and a lot goes into that.”

Read it at New York Post

2

Gen Z Swung to the Right Because of Money Woes, Survey Finds

RIGHT ON TIME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.03.24 10:10AM EST 
People attend a campaign rally hosted by Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at Festival Park on June 18, 2024 in Racine, Wisconsin
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gen Z’s unprecedented swing to the right is largely because of economic factors, like the desire for a whopping salary, according to a new survey. Financial services company Empower surveyed more than 2,200 Americans, and respondents born between 1997 and 2012 declared they’d need to make $587,000 a year to be “financially successful.” The news comes after the youngest voting group, 18- to 24-year-olds, said they are more likely to identify as conservative than as liberal, according to a recent Harvard Youth Poll. “Our data indicates economy is the impetus for the change, and concerns around the economy,” MaryLeigh Bliss, YPulse’s chief content officer, told Axios after their own research found that young people were displaying a “moderate” self-identification. “There was no question for us that the economy and how they were feeling financially in the months—and even weeks—before the election really were going to determine who they were voting for.” David Bahnsen, who owns a wealth management firm, said young people blame the Democrats for their economic turmoil because the party has been in power for a large chunk of their lives.

Read it at AXIOS

3
‘A Gift to Donald Trump’: Dem Senator Blasts Biden’s Pardon for Son Hunter
WOE OVER JOE
Sean Craig
Updated 12.03.24 7:11AM EST 
Published 12.03.24 5:07AM EST 
Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) appears on CNN's The Source.
Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) appears on CNN's The Source. CNN

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) called President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter “a gift to Donald Trump,” slamming the decision for discrediting American politics and the Democratic Party and warning it could be used to justify corruption by the incoming administration. “When you turn around after you say—month after month after month—you’re not gonna pardon your son, and then you do pardon him—putting the personal ahead of your responsibilities to the American people—it just gives the American people a sense that there’s one system for the rich and powerful and one system for everyone else,” he told CNN’s The Source on Monday. “Which is one of the reasons why we haven’t been able to keep Donald Trump from coming back here for a second term. It’s in that terrible context that this decision was made by the president.” Bennet asserted that Democrats who say “the prosecution of Hunter Biden is political” have “accepted Donald Trump’s standard” of attacking and discrediting the judicial system, which he argued will allow Trump to ”claim he’s just doing what Joe Biden did.”

4
Judge Rejects Elon Musk’s Massive $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
PAY DAY
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.02.24 10:29PM EST 
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024.
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk ALLISON ROBBERT/ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS

Elon Musk’s attempt at reinstating his massive $56 billion Tesla pay package was rejected by a Delaware judge—the second time she ruled against the Tesla billionaire. On Monday, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick denied a request by Musk’s attorneys and Tesla’s corporate directors to rescind a ruling she made in January blocking Tesla from paying Musk’s hefty check. At the time, McCormick concluded that the company’s directors who approved the package were not independent from Musk. Although initially approved in 2018, Musk’s pay package was challenged by Tesla shareholders in a lawsuit after they accused him and the company’s board of directors of breaching their duties. Following McCormick’s January ruling, Musk met with Tesla shareholders in June where they ratified his 2018 pay package for a second time, by an “overwhelming margin” per AP. Defense attorneys argued that the second vote made a plausible case for Musk receiving the pay package, which McCormick shot down in her 103-page opinion on Monday.

Read it at Associated Press

5
RFK Jr. Once Sold Bottled Water With Higher Fluoride Levels Than Tap
WHAT CHANGED?
William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.02.24 8:32PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 8:30PM EST 
RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, may be against fluoride in drinking water these days—but it wasn’t long ago when he was selling it in bottles, according to a New Yorker report published Monday. Kennedy co-founded Keeper Springs in 1999 in what was at the time considered an odd attempt to help clean polluted waterways. Before the company closed up shop in 2013, it had been selling water with fluoride in it—up to 1.3 milligrams per liter, according to a 2009 chemical analysis that the New Yorker cites. Tap water typically doesn’t contain as much of the mineral. The company’s other co-founder, Chris Bartle, told the outlet, “For a while, we had a source in upstate New York where the water was naturally fluoridated.... These two Iranian guys owned it. It was a pretty neat scenario, but we didn’t stay with them for long.” Bartle added that he never heard any complaints about fluoride from his then-business partner. Fluoride has been shown to prevent tooth decay.

Read it at The New Yorker

6
Kate Winslet Remembers Being Body Shamed After Starring in ‘Titanic’
‘Absolutely Appalling’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.02.24 9:57PM EST 
Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Winslet was moved to tears while recalling the body shaming she experienced after catapulting into fame for her starring role in James Cameron’s Titanic. In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, the actress described the press’ scrutiny at the time as “absolutely appalling” after being shown a clip where someone critiqued her dress size. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?,” she continued. Winslet proceeded to recall a moment where she confronted someone about comments they made about her weight, sharing, “I did get face-to-face. I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you,’” before getting teary-eyed. “It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me, it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific, it was really bad.” Earlier this year, Winslet disclosed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that a crew member on the set of her film Lee asked her to sit up straighter to hide her “belly rolls.” “It is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up,” she said at the time.

Read it at Deadline

7
President Biden Didn’t Consult DOJ Pardon Office: Report
RARE
William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.03.24 3:29AM EST 
Published 12.02.24 9:06PM EST 
President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2024 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, without consulting the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, CNN reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Biden’s act of clemency was the first such instance without him seeking the office’s involvement, according to the outlet, which notes that Donald Trump avoided it regularly when handing out pardons. Biden has granted 26 pardons so far. The Office of the Pardon Attorney makes recommendations to presidents, and sources told CNN that it’s possible it determined that the younger Biden wasn’t qualified to receive a pardon because he hadn’t yet been sentenced. Biden’s sentencing for federal tax and gun convictions had been scheduled for later this month. The pardon grants clemency for those offenses in addition to any potential crimes he committed from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024. Hunter Biden’s lawyers told the judges handling each case that the pardon “requires dismissal of the indictment against him with prejudice and adjournment of all future proceedings in this matter.”

Read it at CNN

8
Harvey Weinstein in Hospital After ‘Alarming Blood Test Result’
AGAIN
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 7:13PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein attended the pre-trial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crimes charges stemming from his #MeToo case. Weinstein has reportedly recently been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo by Gregory P. Mango-Pool/Getty Images)
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Weinstein attended the pre-trial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crimes charges stemming from his #MeToo case. Weinstein has reportedly recently been diagnosed with cancer. Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized once again for an “alarming blood test result,” according to reports. He was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and is expected to stay there until his condition stabilizes. His attorney Imran H. Ansari told People, “His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.” His attorney claimed that the infamous movie producer was “suffering from a lack of adequate medical care” at Rikers Island. Despite being convicted of rape in New York and California, he’s now awaiting a retrial for the New York case. New criminal charges also were slapped on Weinstein in September. Weinstein, 72, was also recently diagnosed with leukemia. In November, it was revealed that Weinstein was gearing up to sue for “ongoing medical negligence.” “Mr. Weinstein has hired legal counsel to sue NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue, as he has the right to proper care while in custody,” a representative told the New York Post at the time.

Read it at People

9
My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute to Drummer Bob Bryar After His Death at 44
‘Deepest Condolences’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.02.24 7:31PM EST 
Bob Bryer and Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance pose at the Music Video Production Association's 15th Annual MVPA Awards at the Orpheum Theatre on May 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
Bob Bryer, left, and Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance pose at the Music Video Production Association's 15th Annual MVPA Awards at the Orpheum Theatre on May 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Vince Bucci/Vince Bucci/Getty Images

My Chemical Romance paid tribute to former drummer Bob Bryar following the confirmation of his death on Dec. 1. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and important part of the history of My Chemical Romance,” the band wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of Bryar. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.” The news of Bryar’s passing was first reported by TMZ last week. The publication, citing law enforcement sources, said that the 44-year-old was discovered in his home in Tennessee after last being seen alive on Nov. 4. Police sources also told the outlet that there is no foul play suspected in Bryar’s death and that the music equipment in his home was left “untouched.” The drummer joined My Chemical Romance in 2004 and left the band six years later in 2010. He was their longest-serving drummer and contributed to their iconic 2006 album The Black Parade.

Read it at Rolling Stone

10
Dems Face Leadership Showdown as Raskin Takes on Nadler
HOT SEAT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 5:44PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 2:45PM EST 
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) talks to reporters on the steps of the House at the Capitol on July 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Raskin’s decision to run for Nadler’s committee seat comes amid several generation shifts and leadership clashes in the House and within the party. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has launched his bid against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for the Democrats' top seat on the House Judiciary Committee. “After a week consulting most of our Colleagues and engaging in serious introspection about where we are, I am running today to be your Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee in the 119th Congress,” Raskin wrote in a letter to fellow House Dems on Monday. “This is where we will wage our front-line defense of the freedoms and rights of the people, the integrity of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the security of our most precious birthright possessions: the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the rule of law, and democracy itself.” A constitutional scholar, the Maryland rep led Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and was a member of the Jan. 6 select committee. He has served as the top Democrat on the Oversight committee during the current Congress. Raskin’s decision to run for Nadler’s committee seat comes amid several generational shifts and leadership clashes in the House and within the party. The fate of the high-profile committee leadership race is reportedly expected to be decided as soon as this week.

Read it at Politico

