    OMG

    Gender Reveal in Texas Ends With Plane Crash

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS

    A plane crashed in Texas in early September during what was supposed to be a gender reveal stunt, the National Transportation Safety Board stated in a newly released report. According to news station KCBD, Raj Horan and Jennifer Harrell were flying in a crop duster plane on Sept. 7 near Turkey, Texas, when they dumped 350 gallons of pink water “during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration.” However, the plane stalled and could not get back into the air. Horan was not injured, and Harrell was reportedly treated for minor injuries from the crash.

    Read it at KCBD