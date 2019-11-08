CHEAT SHEET
Gender Reveal in Texas Ends With Plane Crash
A plane crashed in Texas in early September during what was supposed to be a gender reveal stunt, the National Transportation Safety Board stated in a newly released report. According to news station KCBD, Raj Horan and Jennifer Harrell were flying in a crop duster plane on Sept. 7 near Turkey, Texas, when they dumped 350 gallons of pink water “during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration.” However, the plane stalled and could not get back into the air. Horan was not injured, and Harrell was reportedly treated for minor injuries from the crash.