Gender Reveal Party Turns Tragic as Hired Pilot Crashes and Dies

A gender reveal party in Sinaloa, Mexico, ended in tragedy on Saturday after a pilot hired to make the reveal crashed and died after his plane went into a tailspin. A video posted on Twitter showed the pilot emitting pink smoke above the couple and their party guests before he began to shoot upward and spiral, eventually crashing on the property as the congregation seemed unaware. Authorities responded to the crash and took the injured pilot to the hospital, where he later died.