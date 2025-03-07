U.S. News

Gene Hackman, 95, May Have Been Alive a Week After Wife’s Unexpected Death

NO FOUL PLAY

The legendary actor died from heart disease, ruling out foul play.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsThese U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
PoliticsTrump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMarco Rubio Melts Down at Musk in Furious Cabinet Shouting Match
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandPete Hegseth Banned Images of ‘Enola Gay’ Plane in DEI Crackdown
William Vaillancourt