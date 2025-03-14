Gene Hackman’s Estate Wants Death Investigation Records to Stay Secret

Newsmax quietly paid $40 million to settle Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit over false claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden, according to a regulatory filing. The settlement, finalized last year but only now disclosed in a Newsmax investor document, resolves accusations that the right-wing network pushed baseless allegations that Smartmatic’s voting machines were hacked and the company financed by dictators. The case mirrored the massive legal battles facing Fox News, which is still fighting a $2.7 billion suit from Smartmatic after already shelling out $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems in a settlement last year. While Newsmax has argued it was simply reporting President Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations under the First Amendment, the network ultimately opted to settle—for far less than the $400 million to $600 million that it said Smartmatic originally sought. Smartmatic is now gearing up for trial against Fox News.
The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.
