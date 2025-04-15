A new poll has compiled some pretty interesting picks for the next Democratic presidential candidate. Conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14, the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28 percent of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the No. 2 spot with 11 percent of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7 percent, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5 percent. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also made the cut with 3 percent of votes—the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith nabbed 1 percent. The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away. Primaries are slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February 2028.
Gene Hackman’s Mansion Found Infested With Disease-Ridden Rats
The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.
Lil Nas X has revealed he has been hospitalized after a mysterious illness left the right side of his face completely paralyzed. Sharing an Instagram story from his hospital bed, the “Old Town Road” rapper told his 10.4 million followers: “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f***? Bro, I can’t even laugh right now, bro. What the f***? Ah! Oh my God!” Several hours later, he shared another clip, zooming in on one side of his face and saying “we normal over here,” before panning across to the other side and saying “We crazy over here!” The video’s caption simply read “I’m so cooked.” But despite the confusion, the rapper appeared to be in high spirits and told his fans not to worry about him. “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he said. “Shake ur a** for me instead!” He later told his followers: “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”
Cate Blanchett shocked fans this week by revealing that she’s “serious” about quitting acting. Speaking to Radio Times in an interview excerpt published Monday, Blanchett reflected on her decade-spanning career, plus her subsequent relationship to fame and how it’s impacted where she wants to go next. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life,” the two-time Oscar winner shared. “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person... I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere,” the 55-year-old star continued. “I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.” Blanchett recently starred opposite Michael Fassbender in spy thriller Black Bag.
A U.S. citizen received an email from the Department of Homeland Security that ordered her to self-deport from the country “immediately,” The Boston Globe reported. When Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney and partner at the Massachusetts law firm Cameron Micheroni & Silvia, first received the email Friday morning, she thought it was meant for one of her clients. “It took me a couple of minutes to realize it was sent to me instead of someone I represent,” Micheroni told the Globe. The subject line of the email read: “Notification of Termination of Parole,” and the body of the notice itself failed to specify a client name or case number. “DHS is terminating your parole,” the body of the email read. “Do not attempt to remain in the United States—the federal government will find you." DHS later confirmed that the notice was sent to Micheroni by mistake. A practicing immigration lawyer for 12 years, she told the Globe that she has never seen immigration parole terminated by email.
Kyren Lacy, the 24-year-old NFL draft prospect who died over the weekend from an apparent suicide, led police on a chase right before his death. The former Louisiana State University wide receiver was found dead in his crashed car after the Houston-area chase with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Preliminary information indicates that Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing,” officials stated. Less than an hour before, police were called by a female family member who claimed that the pair had argued and he had discharged a firearm into the ground. Lacy’s death came just two days before a grand jury was expected to hear his case of alleged involvement in a December car crash that killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy was later arrested and charged with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, and felony hit-and-run with death, according to the New York Post. His attorney claimed that the athlete “was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process.”
Melinda Gates revealed that a toxic boyfriend she met while studying at Duke University left her with lasting body image issues. “He cared a lot about how I looked and said a lot of things about it to me, and that really is not OK. It really is not,” the billionaire philanthropist said in Monday’s episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show. “I eventually got out of that relationship, but it took me too long, and I inculcated too many of those messages.” Gates, who is now 60, said she carried those insecurities into her 20s and 30s, taking decades to overcome them. “It wasn’t, probably, until I got to 40 that I got more okay with who I was.” Now, she said, after working with nutritionists and through therapy, staying fit is about her health, rather than hyper-focusing on her weight: “It’s still there in the back of my head a little bit, but it just isn’t a big call anymore.” Gates, who is active in women’s advocacy, cited the daughters she shares with Bill Gates as a key motivation for working to improve her body image issues. Shortly after graduating from Duke in 1986, she began working at Microsoft, where she met Bill, the company’s co-founder and CEO at the time. The pair married in 1993 and had three children but announced their divorce in 2021.
Jeff Bezos could barely contain his excitement when he ran up to greet his fiancée on her return to Earth on Monday. So much so that the Amazon and Blue Origin founder face-planted right onto the Texas desert floor as he ran up to Lauren Sánchez and the all-female crew, the New York Post reported. The livestream of the historic launch shows the 61-year-old circling the capsule before he trips over a mound of sand. After his tumble, Bezos shouted, “Come on out, guys!” and embraced his fiancée with a hug and a kiss. The world’s second richest man greeted his fiancée at the door of New Shepard capsule after its 11-minute flight into space. The billionaire’s Blue Origin space rocket had lifted off from West Texas. Sánchez was accompanied by pop singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn in what was the first all-female crew since 1963.
U.S.-bound European Union executives will be given burner phones and laptops to mitigate the risk of espionage, a strategy usually reserved for officials headed to China and Eastern Europe. Ahead of important annual meetings next week in Washington, D.C., there is real fear that the U.S. government could infiltrate European Commission devices, according to sources who spoke anonymously to the Financial Times. “They are worried about the U.S. getting into the commission systems,” one official told the newspaper. The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, which President Donald Trump has butted heads with over tariffs. One official went so far as to say the tariff fallout and current jumpiness about possible espionage means “the transatlantic alliance is over.” European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic was due in Washington on Sunday ahead of talks with U.S. officials on Monday with the aim of reaching a deal on tariffs, an EU spokesperson said. Commissioners will also head to the capital for the IMF and World Bank meetings from April 21 to 26. The FT reported that the European Commission acknowledged that security advice had been updated recently but did not go into specifics. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following widespread speculation, HBO has confirmed six cast members for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Actor John Lithgow will take on the role of wizarding headmaster Albus Dumbledore, as has been widely reported, while Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape; and Nick Frost will feature as the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid. All four will be series regulars, according to the Hollywood Reporter, while actors Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will take on guest and recurring roles as Professor Quirrel and Argus Filch, respectively. The highly anticipated reboot seeks to retell the entire Harry Potter saga in a serialized TV format and seeks to create a “more faithful” adaptation of the books than the movie series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner said. The series, which will start filming later this year, is expected to run for a decade and aims to adapt one book per series of the show.