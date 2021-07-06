CHEAT SHEET
    Golf Pro Shot on Georgia Course Likely Killed Because He Witnessed Crime, Cops Say

    BYSTANDER

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Warren Little/Getty

    The pro golfer shot in the head and killed on a Georgia golf course Sunday was not the intended victim, local police believe. Gene Siller, 41, was murdered at the Pinetree Country Club, where he worked, in Kennesaw, Georgia, because he likely “witnessed an active crime taking place,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the Cobb County Police Department. Two other bodies were found in the bed of a truck on a nearby green, including its owner Paul Pierson. The third victim has yet to be named. No arrests have been made in the slayings.

