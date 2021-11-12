KISS’ Gene Simmons: The Unvaxxed Are the ‘Enemy’

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is stepping up his attacks on anti-vaxxers—calling them “delusional” and worse. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” Simmons said in an interview on TalkShopLive. The rocker said the politicization of the vaccine issue has obscured a central truth. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” he said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually, the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on a seatbelt. If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building.”
Simmons got COVID after he was vaccinated. But as he tweeted at “comedian” Joe Piscopo in September, “the effects are minimal, if you’ve been vaccinated twice. Without vaccine = hospital, pain and maybe death.”