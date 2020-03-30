General Electric Factory Workers Stage Walkout, Demand Ventilator Production
General Electric factory workers staged a silent walkout on Monday in protest of the company’s reluctance to cease jet engine production to make ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vice reported. The factory workers walked out of the company’s Lynn, Massachusetts, aviation facility, while union members at the Boston headquarters also protested, calling on General Electric to convert its aviation facility into a site for ventilator production to save lives. The company already has a health-care division that manufactures ventilators at a mass scale. “Most Americans are not aware that the best ventilators are already made by General Electric within the company’s healthcare division,” said CWA President Chris Shelton. Just last week, General Electric laid off nearly 2,600 workers and “temporarily” laid off 50 percent of its maintenance staff. “If GE trusts us to build, maintain, and test engines which go on a variety of aircraft where millions of lives are at stake, why wouldn’t they trust us to build ventilators?” said IUE-CWA Local President Jake Aguanaga.