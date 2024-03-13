Actress Robyn Bernard, who appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No cause of death has been established for Bernard, 64, who retired from show business more than two decades ago.

During her General Hospital run from 1984 to 1990, Bernard played Terry Brock, a singer who was framed for murder twice. Bernard also had parts in movies like 1981’s Diva and 1986’s Betty Blue. Her last onscreen credit was the role of a psychologist in a small 2002 production called Voices From the High School.

A Texas preacher’s daughter, she started out as a child singer with her sister Crystal, who would go on to star in the 1990s TV series Wings. Robyn attended Baylor University but dropped out after some wild partying.

“I was bitter about all the pressure that had been put upon me,” she said of her strict religious upbringing in a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News. “So I walked the other side. I have to admit it didn’t do much for my grades. So after a couple semesters I quit and went to Nashville.”

Robyn lived in Music City for three years before driving to Hollywood with the goal of getting on the most popular soap opera. It didn’t take long.

“One of the nice things about doing General Hospital is they let me sing on the show,” she said in a 1986 interview with United Features Syndicate. “And they tied in my background as a gospel singer into the background of my character.”