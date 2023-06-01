‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Drunkenness at Airport
NO SOAP
Tyler Christopher, a soap opera star known for his turns on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, was arrested Friday at Hollywood Burbank Airport on suspicion of public drunkenness. Christopher, 50, was found sleeping on the ground near the terminal, telling police officers who woke him up that he’d missed his flight, TMZ reported. He allegedly “displayed the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was unable to care for himself,” a Burbank Police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. The Friday incident marks the actor’s second such arrest since 2019, when he was arrested in Indiana after falling asleep in the back of an Uber. A judge denied a request at the time that he be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program, according to People. Christopher is best known for his time on General Hospital throughout 1996 and 2016, stints that earned him four Daytime Emmy nominations and one win.