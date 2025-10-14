‘General Hospital’ Star, 41, to Undergo Brain Surgery

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms will undergo surgery for an aneurysm that was discovered in her brain in January. “My brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me,” the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday. Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, said the aneurysm was discovered during a follow up scan after doctors removed a cyst from her brain in 2021. An aneurysm is a weakened or bulging artery wall in the brain. To combat this, Storms will undergo a coiling procedure to block the blood flow to the aneurysm. Storms has taken a leave of absence from General Hospital to relieve the stress contributing to her brain issues, and has moved from L.A. to Nashville to be with her daughter Harper. Storms also revealed in her Instagram post that she wanted to share the details about her health struggles to correct a rumor floated by a “blogger” that she checked into the hospital in January after a suicide attempt. “I couldn’t understand why a person would makeup something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there,” she said.