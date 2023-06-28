‘General Hospital’ Star Faces Felony DUI Charge Over Head-On Crash
SERIOUS
General Hospital actress Haley Pullos has been charged with a felony count of DUI causing injury in connection with a near-fatal car crash, according to TMZ. Pullos was arrested in April after authorities alleged she drove the wrong way down a highway in Pasadena before hitting another car head-on at about 60 mph, with the other driver being rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police also said Pullos was involved in an earlier hit-and-run and say officers found mini-bottles of tequila and cannabis edibles in her car. In addition to the felony DUI charge, Pullos has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with a felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. The actress has pleaded not guilty with a preliminary hearing scheduled to take place next month.