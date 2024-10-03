Legendary Soap Opera Star Dies at 78: ‘Incredible Actor’
‘UNFORGETTABLE COLLEAGUE’
Longtime soap opera star Ron Hale has died at age 78. Hale’s family confirmed on Wednesday in an online obituary that he passed away on Aug. 27 in St. George, South Carolina, where he retired in 2018 after five decades in the entertainment industry. Hale, who is best known for portraying mob boss Sonny Corinthos’ father, Mike Corbin, on ABC’s General Hospital from 1995 to 2010, was remembered by his soap opera colleagues as an “incredible actor.” In a post on X, an account for General Hospital said: “The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing,” adding, “We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.” Hale also appeared in ABC’s Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1989, as well as several stage plays with Columbia’s Trustus Theatre in South Carolina, which was started by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen. Hale’s cause of death was not disclosed.