‘General Hospital’ Star to Exit After 14 Years: ‘See You Later’

Chad Duell, who starred as Michael Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, has announced that he will leave the daytime soap opera. Duell, who has appeared for 14 years on the series, shared the news Saturday in a post on Instagram. “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” the actor wrote. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.” In the role, Duell played the adopted son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Duell thanked the fans for their “unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives.” “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later," he concluded his post.

