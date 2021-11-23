‘General Hospital’ Star Gets the Boot for Refusing Vax
General Hospital star Steve Burton posted on Instagram that he was fired from the soap opera because he refuses to follow the show’s vaccine mandate, reports Variety. Burton, who has played Jason Morgan since 1991, joins fellow actor and anti-vaxxer Ingo Rademacher, who was also kicked off the show for refusing to comply with the Zone A vaccine mandate that requires actors and crew to get the jab. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” said Burton in an Instagram post. “I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.” He went on to say that it “would be an honor” to return to the role if the mandates are lifted. Burton tested positive for the virus in August after being “exposed at work.”