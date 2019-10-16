CHEAT SHEET
NEARLY THERE
General Motors and United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal
The month-long strike of United Auto Workers that brought General Motors’ domestic factories to a standstill could be ending. According to bargainers, the two sides have reached a tentative deal. Union leaders from factories across the country will travel to Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday to vote on the deal, followed by a vote with the union’s full membership. UAW has said the agreement offers a four-year contract and “represents major gains” for the 49,000 hourly workers on the picket line. The strike likely cost GM $2 billion in lost production, and employees had to live on $250 per week in strike pay, losing on average more than $3,000 in wages. The new contract terms were not released, but are expected to include lump sum payments, pay raises for some workers, and requirements that the company only produce new vehicles in the United States. UAW will likely continue to strike until the deal is officially signed.