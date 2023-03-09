General Motors Asks Employees to Quit Voluntarily After Promising No Layoffs

Read it at CNN Business
General Motors announced Thursday they were asking employees to voluntarily quit as an alternative to enacting layoffs, a move the company said they would avoid in January. If employees put their hand up to be made redundant, they would get a severance package based on length of employment, as well as a lump sum payment, the company said. These payments would cost the company $1.5 billion, CNN Business reported. Just last week, GM also cut an unspecified number of white-collar employees following their “most recent performance calibration,” according to company executives.