General Motors Reverses Course, Spurns Trump-Backed California Emissions Lawsuit
TURN THAT CAR AROUND
Auto behemoth General Motors is pulling out of the Trump administration’s attempts to stop California from setting its own emissions laws, according to a letter sent by CEO Mary Barra on Monday. “We are confident that the Biden Administration, California, and the U.S. auto industry…can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future,” Barra wrote. “We are immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us.” According to The Washington Post, Chrysler and Toyota were among the auto corporations supporting the Trump administration’s efforts. “The ambitious electrification goals of the president-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” Barra wrote.