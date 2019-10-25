CHEAT SHEET
NO MORE PICKET LINES
General Motors Strike Comes to an End After New Contract Approved
The 40-day General Motors strike has officially ended, with the United Auto Workers union confirming that a new contract was passed on Friday, news station Fox 17 reports. Picket lines ended immediately, and workers will begin to reopen factories that were shuttered after 49,000 workers walked out in September. Some production workers could return to GM factories on Friday night. The deal that ended the strike reportedly includes wage increases, lump-sum payments, and a $11,000 signing bonus. However, GM will close three U.S. factories. “This is good news for our working families and our economy. Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “I was proud to stand with the UAW as they negotiated for more American jobs, better wages, and good benefits[.]”