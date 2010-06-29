General Petraeus' Afghanistan Strategy Locks Obama In

Petraeus Locked Obama InBy Leslie H. Gelb
At this morning’s hearing, General Petraeus tamped down talk of an early withdrawal from Afghanistan—and warned of greater U.S. casualties to come.
A Turning Point in the WarBy Tunku Varadarajan
General Petraeus’ hearings made President Obama a political hostage to his new Afghan commander—but also greatly improved U.S. chances of winning.
Confirmation: The Easy PartBy Ken Allard
After the confirmation love fest comes the hard part: Making progress in a region that hasn’t seen a military success since Genghis Khan. Retired Col. Ken Allard on the obstacles ahead for Petraeus.
The Key Date to Watch ForBy Michael O'Hanlon
During the confirmation hearing for Gen. Petraeus, the thing to listen for was a date. Michael O’Hanlon on why President Obama agrees with Sen. McCain on Afghanistan.