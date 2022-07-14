Gen Z Apparently Hates Working From Home, Misses Office Life
9 TO 5
Younger professionals are craving less time at home and more time in the office, according to experts who say remote working spaces are on the way out. A piece by Business Insider quotes latest research from a national work-from-home survey by economists at three universities, including Stanford, which claims less than a quarter of people in their 20s who can work remotely actually want to do so. That’s compared to the other end of the spectrum, where at least 41 percent of people in their 50s and 60s who can work remotely want to. Meanwhile, 29 percent of people in their 30s feel the same and 33 percent in their 40s. The study backs May research from LinkedIn, which found that while remote roles are growing across the world, 20- to 24-year-olds aren’t applying for them. “Gen Z wants to work together in person,” Joe Du Bey, the CEO of Eden, a workplace software company, told Business Insider. “When we talk to our customers, they’re telling us the same thing: It’s their 20-somethings that are pushing them very hard to get back into the office.”