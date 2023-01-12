Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firms Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities

A pair of cryptocurrency companies owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss were on Thursday charged with offering unregistered securities as part of a scuttled program that promised investors high-interest returns, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Today’s charges build on previous actions to make clear to the marketplace and the investing public that crypto lending platforms and other intermediaries need to comply with our time-tested securities laws,” Gary Gensler, the SEC’s chair, said in a statement.

“Doing so best protects investors,” he added. “It promotes trust in markets. It’s not optional. It’s the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.