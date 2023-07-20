Google Testing A.I.-Powered ‘Genesis’ Journalism Product
REVELATION
Google has started testing a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce news stories, according to The New York Times. The software currently named “Genesis” can apparently use information including the details of current events to make news stories, and has reportedly already been pitched to multiple news organizations. One person familiar with the matter told the Times that the product has been pitched as something akin to a personal assistant to journalists, but some unnamed executives who’ve seen Google’s pitch found it “unsettling.” “Quite simply, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles,” Google spokeswoman Jenn Crider said.