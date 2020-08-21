Genuine Joe Shows He's Everything That Trump Is Not

It’s amazing how often it happens that we elect as president someone whose personal attributes are the opposite of the exiting incumbent. Jimmy Carter was a bit of pious moralist preaching sacrifice; Ronald Reagan said set that thermostat wherever you want.

It’s gone on like that ever since. Donald Trump, a coarse braggart who thinks the White House is a dump, was the opposite of Barack Obama, a cultivator of understatement who put a premium on dignity (except of course when he wore the unforgivable brown suit).

But now Trump may be trumped. The biggest phony ever to barge his way into the Oval Office, a man so overwhelmingly fake that some of his supporters had to invent a narrative by which he slays liberal pedophiles, finds himself running against a man who is not a lofty orator; not a superstar the way Obama was in 2008; not, even, a man who is uniquely in touch with his times. But a genuine, decent, thoroughly honest and direct man. No wonder Trump is worried. Genuine Joe is everything Trump is not.