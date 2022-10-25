CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Radio Presenter Dies While Live on Air
‘DOING WHAT HE LOVED’
Read it at The Guardian
A British radio presenter died on air during a broadcast from his home studio on Monday. Tim Gough, 55, was hosting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show at the time of his passing. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning while presenting his program,” the station said in a statement. “Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved.” The statement did not disclose details of how Gough died. The station’s owner, James Hazell, vowed to keep the station going in light of the tragic incident. “Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing,” Hazell said.