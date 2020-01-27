Prince Andrew Hasn’t Responded to FBI Interview Requests: U.S. Attorney
Federal prosecutors and the FBI are trying to interview Prince Andrew about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but he has not responded to their requests, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Monday during a press conference outside Epstein’s Manhattan home. The Duke of York, who was a friend of Epstein’s, previously said he was willing to help law enforcement agencies in their ongoing investigation. “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” his statement said. But Berman said that the prince has provided “zero cooperation.” He stepped away from his Royal Family duties in November after he came under intense scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, as well as accusations that he had sex with a teenage girl, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein. The disgraced financier killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell last summer.