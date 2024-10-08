‘Godfather of AI’ Who Regretted His Life’s Work Wins Nobel Prize
CONGRATS?
Geoffrey Hinton, the University of Toronto computer scientist nicknamed the “Godfather of AI” who has gone on to become one of the technology’s most prominent doomsdayers, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics Tuesday, alongside Princeton’s John Hopfield. The two were recognized for their respective pioneering developments of artificial neural networks using tools from physics. Hinton developed several key breakthroughs in so-called deep learning, wherein multilayered artificial neural networks are used on top of one another to simulate the complex cognitive power and processes of the human brain. In addition to his academic post, Hinton spent a decade working on artificial intelligence at Google, but in a stunning turnaround he resigned last year and became one of the world’s most outspoken AI skeptics, warning that unchecked development of the technology could “wipe out humanity.” Hinton has argued that Silicon Valley’s AI ambitions could pose catastrophic and even existential risks to the human race because future superintelligent AI systems capable of self-improvement could create their own “sub-goals” and no longer follow human orders. “I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,” Hinton told the New York Times, of his regret over his life’s work.