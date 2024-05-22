This Affordable Vitamin C+E Ferulic Acid Serum Is the Ultimate Skincare Dupe
BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD
Vitamin C is one of the most clinically-backed active ingredients you can use to improve your skin, whether for combatting fine lines and texture or reversing UV-induced damage. Some of the best vitamin C serums on the market are boosted by the addition of vitamin E and ferulic acid, which make the trio an even more effective skin-enhancing cocktail. Unfortunately, many C+E Ferulic acid formulas are expensive, setting you back $200 a bottle. Fortunately, Geologie offers a similar serum with the same ingredients for just $48.
Geologie Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum
Plus, in addition to vitamins C, E, and Ferulic Acid, this serum is also infused with hyaluronic acids to counteract any potential irritation from vitamin C and lock in moisture. Just a little bit of this lightweight gel formula (between two to three airless pumps) is all you need each day to protect yourself from free radical damage (and to reverse it), smooth out fine lines, boost luminosity, and reduce texture. Top it off with your favorite moisturizer and sunscreen each morning and prepare for a major pre-summer glow-up.