Cops ID Suspect Accused of Mowing Down 8 Outside Texas Migrant Facility

The driver accused of running over and killing eight people outside a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, over the weekend was identified Monday as 34-year-old George Alvarez.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez has been arraigned on eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on a bail of $3.6 million.

Sauceda said it’s still unclear whether the mass killing was an intentional act by Alvarez—who has a “lengthy rapsheet,” according to Sauceda—or an accident. He said cops are still awaiting toxicology results and wouldn’t comment on reports that Alvarez hurled anti-immigrant comments as he was taken into custody.

Sauceda said his department is working with the Venezuelan government to identify and provide information about those killed. Sauceda said many of the victims were Venezuelan nationals who were new to the country.