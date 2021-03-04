CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NY Doc Who Dispensed Opioids in Parking Lots Is Charged With 5 Murders
DOCTOR DEATH
Read it at Associated Press
A Long Island doctor has been indicted on five counts of murder for dispensing huge quantities of opioids to patients who then died. George Blatti, 75, had no expertise in pain management but gave out opioids freely, including during meetings with patients in a Dunkin’ Donuts, an abandoned Radio Shack, and a hotel parking lot, prosecutors said. The five victims, who died between 2016 and 2018, included a 31-year-old volunteer firefighter who battled opioid addiction for years and a 44-year-old electrician with back pain, asthma, and lung disease. Blatti knew his patients were addicted but kept giving out prescriptions in exchange for cash, prosecutors allege. Blatti has pleaded not guilty.