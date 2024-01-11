George Carlin’s Daughter Eviscerates New AI Comedy Special
SPINNING IN HIS GRAVE
Kelly Carlin is speaking out against a new AI-generated comedy special featuring her late and legendary father’s likeness. Carlin, a radio host, lambasted George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead, an hour-long YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, in a series of furious tweets the next night. “My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination,” she said. “No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI-generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.” George Carlin died of congestive heart failure in 2008 at the age of 71. The special was produced by Dudesy, a comedy AI and podcast project run by Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, and opens with Dudesy’s voice explaining that it developed an “impersonation of George Carlin” the way a human performer might have. “Think of it like Andy Kaufman impersonating Elvis or like Will Ferrell impersonating George W. Bush,” it says. On Thursday, Kelly Carlin proposed an alternative idea. “[H]ow about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to?” she asked. “But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.”