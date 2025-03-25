Cheat Sheet
George Clooney, 63, Says On-Screen Romance Is Dead for Him

OUT OF SIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 12:54PM EDT 

George Clooney has said on screen romance is dead for him because, at 63, he can’t compete with younger leading men. Speaking to 60 Minutes Sunday, the Hollywood legend said he’s not going to take parts in “romantic films anymore.” He said: “Look, I’m 63-years-old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.” That means Ticket to Paradise, the 2022 romantic comedy co-starring Julia Roberts, was the actor’s last fairy-tale. Clooney has held People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice, in 1997 and 2006. This period was “a big time” for him in terms of making movies, he said. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, didn’t like Clooney’s appearance on 60 Minutes, but not because he won’t take loved-up roles anymore. On Truth Social, he criticized the actor for his political views. “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. He added that the star “fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election,” before “dumping” him and then backing Kamala Harris “only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”

Snowmobiling Teen Dies After Triggering Alaskan Avalanche
TRAPPED
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 12:38PM EDT 
A singletrack ski trail leads trekkers across the vastness of upper Ship Creek valley, near Anchorage, Alaska, towards Indian Pass and the descent through the Chugach Mountains into clouds gathering over Turnagain Arm.
Craig Medred/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was killed after triggering an avalanche in Alaska. The body of Tucker Challan was found buried 10 feet beneath the snow in Turnagain Pass after a group was riding on the mountain with snowmobiles the day prior. Witnesses at the popular recreational area said Challan triggered the avalanche, causing his burial and ultimate death—making him the fourth person this month to be killed by Alaskan snow slides. At the time of his death, staff members were holding a day for avalanche awareness in the parking lot. Officials blamed the trigger on a weak layer of snow, with new snow on top of it. “All you have to do is break that weak layer, and then that weak layer shoots out like dominoes and breaks into the slopes,” Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center director Wendy Wagner said. “They were on the edge of the slope and ended up being caught.”

Read it at NBC News

Pedro Pascal Addresses Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors
‘BASKING IN IT’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.25.25 11:47AM EDT 

Pedro Pascal addressed the unlikely dating rumors that emerged when he and Jennifer Aniston were spotted having a cozy dinner date in West Hollywood over the weekend. While speaking with reporters at the second season premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal was asked about the evening outing. “Jennifer and I are very good friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight, shutting down rumors of a burgeoning romance. “I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner,” he said. He shared more about their friendship in his comments on the carpet to Access Hollywood, where he said Aniston is the best friend to have in a “crisis.” “She’s that person to everyone,” he said, “If you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.” As for the speculation that emerged from their meetup over the weekend, Pascal said, “That’s her starlight. I’m just basking in it.” That said, their friendship is important to him, he added: “I would do anything for Jennifer.” Aniston was also recently caught up rumors that she was dating former President Barack Obama, which appear to have originated with a satirical article from 2014.

Read it at New York Post

Pope Got So Close to Death’s Door That Doctors Almost Let Him Go
GOOD LORD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 11:43AM EDT 
Pope Francis gestures as he is released from the hospital after a three-week stay.
Yara Nardi/Reuters

Pope Francis came so close to entering the pearly gates during his bout of pneumonia that his doctors thought about pulling the plug on his treatments. The pontiff’s medical team said they saw the 88-year-old teetering on the brink of death and debated whether to continue his care or let him die in peace. He almost met the big guy upstairs on Feb. 28, they said, when he suffered through a breathing crisis that involved him nearly choking on his own vomit, and there “was a real risk he might not make it,” said Sergio Alfieri, a physician at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The team discussed whether to “let him go” or “go forward and push it with all the drugs and therapies possible, running the highest risk of damaging his other organs.” Either from the wonders of Western medicine or global prayers, Francis managed to pull through and returned to the Vatican Sunday after the closest call in his 12-year papacy. The doctors saw him leaving his room dressed all in white, once again resuming his role as Bishop of Rome.

Read it at Reuters

United Flight Turns Back as Pilot Realizes He’s Forgotten Something Important
LAX ATTITUDE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 8:37AM EDT 
A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft taxis at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A China-bound United Airlines flight was forced to turn around and head back to the U.S. when it was discovered that one of the pilots had forgotten their passport. Some 257 passengers and 13 crew were two hours into United flight 198, which had lifted off from Los Angeles International Airport at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the “frustrated” pilot admitted his blunder over the PA system. The Boeing 787 was then redirected to San Francisco. Passenger Yang Shuhan told CNN that she heard the pilot’s “very frustrated voice” over the intercom, saying he “forgot (his) passport.” A replacement crew took the plane to its destination, Shanghai, six hours behind schedule. Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation-focused advisory firm Endau Analytics, said the mistake constitutes “a lack of discipline.” “The pilot did not have their passport onboard,” United said in a statement. “We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”

Read it at CNN

Taylor Swift’s Friend Speaks Out After Losing Custody of Kids
‘NOT SURPRISING’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.25.25 11:22AM EDT 
Published 03.25.25 10:35AM EDT 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Taylor Swift and Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Taylor Swift and Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jaime King, a close friend of Taylor Swift, is speaking out after losing custody of her children and facing a public spat with her landlord. The 45-year-old actress and model is accused of owing over $42,500 in back rent, according to reports, forcing her to vacate the property, on top of a messy custody battle with her ex-husband Kyle Newman over her two sons: Leo (Swift’s godson), 9, and James, 11. Earlier this month, it was reported that Newman had obtained sole physical custody of the pair after King did not complete a drug and alcohol rehab program and a parenting course. On Monday, she told Us Weekly that the landlord situation was resolved privately. “It’s disappointing—but not surprising—to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention,” King told the outlet. “I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.” King had rented the apartment since 2023 for over $10,000 a month, and hadn’t paid since January, according to the complaint. In court documents pertaining to the apartment, King’s lawyers argued that the custody battle had been “extremely stressful and distracting from her work.” Swift is godmother to King’s son, Leo.

Read it at Us Weekly

Plot Twist in Viral Mugshot Student’s Second Arrest
OK WITH A FRIEND
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 11:00AM EDT 
Mugshot of Seamus Gilmartin
Athens-Clarke County Jail

The University of Georgia student whose grinning mugshot went viral after her arrest has been detained by cops again—this time with a friend. Just weeks after she was arrested and charged with speeding, Lily Stewart was apprehended again on obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering and prowling charges, according to online police records. TMZ was the first to report the story, and it now adds that a Harvard University football player was busted alongside Stewart at 3 a.m. Sunday on University of Georgia property. Junior Crimson tight end Seamus Gilmartin, 20, and a couple of others were all arrested after an alarm was triggered, TMZ reported. The group reportedly fled when they saw a police officer, but they were later caught. Gilmartin complied and was arrested with two allegedly fake IDs, one from New York and one from California. He was charged with having fake identification, underage possession of alcohol, and loitering/prowling, and was banned from the campus for two years.

Lily Stewart mugshot
Lily Stewart Athens-Clarke County Jail
Read it at TMZ

Joe Rogan Says He’s Skipping UFC Event in Canada as Trump’s Trade War Rages
GO AHEAD, THEN
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.25.25 3:53AM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 9:36PM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan YouTube

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, is boycotting America’s northern neighbor in support of the president’s ongoing trade war. Rogan announced on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he wouldn’t be commentating UFC 315 in Montreal in May—adding that he would prefer to go to Russia than Canada. “I don’t go to Canada anymore,” said Rogan, who claimed that he would “rather go to Russia.” The Canadian government, he added, is “terrible,” but “the Canadian people are awesome.” Rogan’s choice for president not only has been putting tariffs on Canadian imports, but has repeatedly fantasized about the country becoming the “51st state,” and has pejoratively referred to now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.” In addition to supporting the acquisition of Canada, Rogan has called for the U.S. to seize Mexico as well. “I say we let Mexico in, too,” Rogan captioned a January post by Trump claiming that the U.S. absorbing Canada would form a “great” nation.

Read it at YouTube

Pete Buttigieg Unloads Expletive-Laden Rant After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
NOT IMPRESSED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.25.25 3:55AM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 8:21PM EDT 
Pete Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was stunned by the revelations from The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who reported on Monday that he was accidentally added to a group chat with some of the Trump administration’s top national security officials, in which they discussed war plans that were likely classified. Using an expletive to express his fury over the report, Buttigieg wrote in a post on X: “From an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of f---up imaginable.” The 43-year-old Navy veteran added: “These people cannot keep America safe.” In his report, Goldberg described how he was apparently added to a group chat on Signal by national security adviser Mike Waltz. Also included were Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The members were seemingly unaware of Goldberg’s presence in the text group as they discussed strikes against the Houthi militant group in Yemen. A White House National Security Council spokesperson said Monday the messages appeared to be “authentic.”

Dems Use Tulsi Gabbard’s Own Words Against Her After Massive War Plan Leak
CIRCLING BACK…
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 7:28PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Former U.S. Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during an appearance on "Here's The Deal With Kellyanne" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Democrats dug up old pronouncements by the Trump administration’s national security officials after top-secret war plans landed in a journalist’s inbox in a stunning leak. Just 10 days ago, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard scorched intelligence leaks on X: “Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated,” she said. “Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such.” After The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg revealed Monday that he was accidentally added to a group chat of top national security officials—including Gabbard—discussing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Democratic Senator Tina Smith reposted Gabbard’s threat with the caption: “Circling back on this…” The X account for Democrats in the House Foreign Affairs Committee also resurrected a post by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who inadvertently added Goldberg to the group chat. “Biden’s sitting National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent Top Secret messages to Hillary Clinton’s private account,” Waltz wrote in June 2023. “And what did DOJ do about it? Not a damn thing.” House Democrats reposted Waltz’s remarks with emojis of a fist, the U.S. flag, and a fire, mocking a message he sent to the group chat after the strikes were carried out. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reposted The Atlantic story with a brief comment: “But her emails…”

