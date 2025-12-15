George Clooney, 64, Says He Won’t Kiss On-Screen Anymore After Talk With Wife

A plane carrying 250 people was canceled before it completed its journey after a rat was allegedly found on board, according to the Independent. The KLM Airbus A330 was on its way to the Caribbean with stops first at Aruba and then at Bonaire. The plane was grounded in Aruba after the rodent was reportedly spotted in the cabin, crawling over the top of a curtain rail and leaping onto the overhead bins, while over the Atlantic Ocean. When they touched down, those on board were told the next leg to Bonaire would not go ahead, and a deep clean was ordered, the Independent reported. “The rat was discovered over the ocean,” a KLM spokesperson told Dutch media. “Very unfortunate for the passengers who had to experience this.” Dutch outlet RTL News reported that the crew kept an eye on the rat for the remainder of the journey, and that the pilot was effectively left with no choice but to continue to Aruba. “We don’t know how the animal got on board,” a KLM spokesperson told RTL.
The company behind the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner has filed for bankruptcy, in part due to President Donald Trump’s sprawling global tariffs, Reuters reported. iRobot filed for Chapter 11 and is now set to be acquired by its principal manufacturer, the China-based Picea Robotics. According to the BBC, the firm made the call “after facing competition from Chinese rivals and being hit by tariffs.” Most of iRobot’s goods come from Vietnam, which had 46 percent tariffs imposed on it by Trump earlier this year. That sent costs skyrocketing by $23 million amid vital technological investment, the firm said. “Picea will receive 100 percent of the equity interests in the company... and enable iRobot to continue operating in the ordinary course, pursue its product development roadmap, and maintain its global footprint,” it said in a statement. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the 7,000-employee company was valued at $3.56 billion, but that figure has now plummeted to $140 million.
George Clooney, 64, Says He Won’t Kiss On-Screen Anymore After Talk With Wife
Hollywood legend George Clooney says he is stepping away from a familiar part of his screen persona. Clooney said discussions with his wife, Amal Clooney, helped clarify that he no longer wants to appear in on-screen kissing scenes. The 64-year-old actor told the Daily Mail that he has been modeling his thinking on another Hollywood icon. “I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” he said, adding that his age now ruled out such roles. Clooney and his wife have been married since 2014 and share eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Reflecting on aging, he said, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys.’” He added, “‘But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”
NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani has died suddenly at the age of 45. The Way Back actor died on Dec. 7 “after a long battle with chronic illness,” her parents said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. The Home and Away star was admitted to the hospital in 2021 with abdominal pain, although no further information was given about the cause. “Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill,” she wrote at the time. The Australian featured in 180 episodes of the soap McLeod’s Daughters in her home country from 2001 to 2009, but she moved to the U.S. to escape being recognized as her character, Jodi. The account that posted the statement announcing her death, thought to belong to Carpani’s sister, posted a birthday tribute to her in August. “Whether she’s done up and going out or staying in and working, she’s the most beautiful woman I know. Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous sister@rachcarpani. You bring so much light and joy and we love you so much!"
“Slop” is the new Merriam-Webster word of the year, thanks to the flood of low-quality artificial intelligence images and videos pumping through the veins of the internet. The word’s origin is in the 1700s and means soft mud, but now the rise of instant text-prompted generative AI has given it a whole new definition. The technology has been harnessed by President Donald Trump, who regularly fires off slop with wild abandon. He has published videos of himself dumping poop from a fighter on protesters, playing soccer in the Oval Office with Cristiano Ronaldo, and even ripping off the Blue Öyster Cult’s “The Reaper” for a Russ Vought-inspired AI music video about the government shutdown. Greg Barlow, Merriam-Webster’s president, said, “It’s such an illustrative word. It’s part of a transformative technology, AI, and it’s something that people have found fascinating, annoying, and a little bit ridiculous.” “Slop” is defined as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” Put more casually in the words of Barlow, what that really means is, “absurd videos, weird advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks real, junky AI-written digital books,” Barlow said.
Cockpit audio recordings reveal the anger of a passenger jet pilot after a close encounter with a. U.S. military aircraft, NBC News reported. Flight B61112 was on its way to New York City’s JFK airport from Curaçao, near Venezuela, when it came within a handful of miles of a U.S. Air Force tanker. The pilot of the 13-year-old Airbus 320 claimed the military aircraft had its transponder off. “We almost had a midair collision up here. They passed directly in our flight path... They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous.” The pilot also said, “We just had traffic pass directly in front of us within five miles of us... It was an air-to-air refueler from the United States Air Force, and he was at our altitude.” JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said, “We have reported this incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation.” It comes amid President Donald Trump’s strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers. Tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have skyrocketed, with Trump saying, ”To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY." Curaçao is an island state in the southern Caribbean Sea.
Moviegoers weren’t too keen on Disney’s newest political dramedy. Ella McCay tanked at the box office with only $2.1 million in its domestic debut, one of the worst openings in recent history for Disney, according to Variety. The James L. Brooks-directed film cost $35 million to produce and starred big names, including lead actress Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edebiri. The dramatic comedy follows a young politician as she navigates her professional career and personal life when she suddenly finds herself governor of an unnamed state. It scored a measly 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B- on exit polls by CinemaScore. “James L. Brooks defined character storytelling in the ‘80s and ‘90s with a string of award-winning comedy dramas,” Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross said. “Today, you can find material like this on television and even on social media, where it benefits from authenticity.”
“Bottoms Up” singer Trey Songz has appeared in court following an assault arrest after allegedly punching a nightclub employee in the face, according to the New York Post. Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was involved in an incident on Dec. 4 at Dramma Night Club in Times Square, New York City. When he was told the club was about to close, the singer became “needlessly irate,” the Post reported, citing prosecutors at a court appearance on Sunday. The prosecutors alleged the 41-year-old punched the worker in the face, causing “swelling and substantial pain.” Songz faced an additional charge of mischief in the second degree from an incident that took place on the same morning, but at a different location. The “Say Aah” singer’s attorney claimed Songz was confronted by individuals “who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him.” Attorney Mitchell Schuster said the performer’s security attempted to contain the situation, which led to an “altercation.” “Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” Schuster said. Songz returns to court on Feb. 18.
Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention, losing 16-13 to the Los Angels Chargers on Sunday in a must-win game. It means the Chiefs will not participate in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, 30, will not play in the NFL post-season for the first time in his career, after victories in 2020, 2023 and 2024. To make the result even worse for Chiefs fans, Quarterback Mahomes also aggravated a left knee injury during a tackle in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. After undergoing an MRI, the Chiefs announced on Sunday Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and he and the club would be exploring surgical options. On Sunday, Mahomes wrote on X, “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.” He thanked Chiefs fans for the support and promised “I will be back stronger than ever.” Head coach Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to the play-offs in each of the past 10 seasons and to the Super Bowl in five of the past six. The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, 36, who is engaged to musician Taylor Swift, said last month he will wait until the end of this season to decide if he will retire or play on.
Former Disney actress Debby Ryan, 32, and Twenty One Pilots drummer Joshua Dun, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun. “By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands,” the actress posted on Instagram, alongside a video of her home birth and photos of her first child. Dun and Ryan began dating in 2013 and married in 2019. In her post, she called her husband “an incredible teammate.” The actress—known for Disney’s Jessie and Netflix’s Insatiable—announced her pregnancy in September. “Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream,” the actress wrote about her daughter. “I’ve been a lot of things, but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world—these are my greatest honors," Ryan captioned her Saturday post, noting that her daughter was born weighing 8 pounds. Ryan’s most recent performance was a cameo in the 2024 movie Turtles All the Way Down.