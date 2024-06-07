George Clooney Called White House to Defend Amal Over Israel-ICC Fracas: Report
WIFE GUY
George Clooney’s on the line, Mr. President. The two-time Oscar winner (and four-time Emmy winner, among other accolades) reached out to give a top White House aide a piece of his mind after Joe Biden criticized the International Criminal Court for seeking warrants against Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to The Washington Post. The reason? His wife, Amal Clooney, worked on the ICC’s case. Three people familiar with the conversation told the Post that George called Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, to express concern about Biden’s use of the word “outrageous” to describe the ICC taking action against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Clooney was also reportedly upset that the administration might potentially impose sanctions on the ICC because Amal could be subject to those penalties. The actor, 63, is a longtime backer of Democratic candidates, and is set to appear at a Biden campaign fundraiser on Saturday in Los Angeles.