‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: George Clooney Caught Up in Severe Lake Como Floods
UH OH
Perilous floods hit Italy’s Lake Como Tuesday, destroying some homes and affecting hundreds of residents—including George Clooney. The Hollywood actor was pictured with Laglio Mayor Roberto Pozzi after the downpour, which forced 60 residents to be evacuated. Clooney and his family were not harmed, but in an interview with Italian media, he said the conditions were worse than what’s been reported. “They think it could be years and millions of dollars before they fix it up,” he said, according to The Sun. “This town has been here forever, it’s going to continue and it’s going to be stronger and come back better, this is a very resilient town.” Pozzi remarked how the road near Clooney’s home couldn’t be accessed in places due to the floods. “The noise and the strength of the water were amazing—I have never seen anything like it,” he said.
The flooding has left trees stacked up against houses, with cars and vans turning into buoys by the rain. In the town of Brienno, a gas leak caused by the storms trapped 50 residents in their homes.