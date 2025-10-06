George Clooney Says France is ‘Much Better’ for His Kids Than L.A.
George Clooney revealed that the decision he and his wife, Amal Clooney, made to raise their children in the French countryside instead of Hollywood has given their kids “a much better life.” Clooney told Esquire that he spent “a good portion” of his own life growing up on a farm and “hated the whole idea of it.” But when it came time to raise his twins, Ella and Alexander, 8, he was nervous about what growing up in the spotlight of L.A. would do to them. “I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he said. So, in 2021, the family purchased a farm in France. “France—they kind of don’t give a s--t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” Clooney explained. He said that his kids get to live a much more normal life now. “They’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in,” he said. ”They have a much better life.”