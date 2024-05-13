George Clooney to Make His Broadway Debut in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

George Clooney will take his talents to Broadway next spring, with his reps announcing Tuesday that he’ll be performing in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film about journalist Edward R. Murrow.

The play will carry the same name as the film, Good Night, and Good Luck, which Clooney wrote along with Grant Heslov. It will be the first time Clooney, 63, will perform on Broadway.

An announcement said Clooney will play the part of Murrow as he butts heads with CBS executives and attempts to deliver critical reports on former U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist crusade at the heart of the Cold War.

Good Night, and Good Luck will premiere in spring 2025 at Shubert Theater, but no other details—or cast—were announced.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney wrote in a statement.

In the film adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, Clooney played the part of Fred W. Friendly—the co-producer of Murrow’s television program, See It Now. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and best directing (which singled out Clooney), but ultimately finished the evening with no awards.

The stage adaptation will pair up Heslov and Clooney once again, who previously succeeded together on The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon.

The play will be directed by David Cromer, a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award for his direction of The Band’s Visit in 2018.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape,” Cromer said in a press release. “There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”